Malawi: Kasungu Stadium Launched, Excites Residents

Hundreds of people on Saturday flocked to the newly built Kasungu Municipal Stadium to witness the official opening of the sports facility by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The stadium is one of the various socio-economic projects government embarked on through Local Development Fund (LDF) with funding from the German Government.

Nankhumwa said the sports structure signifies efficient use of funds by the Kasungu Municipal Council.

Said Nankhumwa: "There have been cases where money for development projects has been misused. However, this stadium is evidence that Kasungu Municipal Council has used money appropriately."

Nankhumwa added that it is government's wish that the money should benefit the people.

Mayor for Kasungu Municipality Ireen Katola said having a stadium has been the wish for people of Kasungu for a long time and now that is has become a reality the council will benefit a lot.

"The stadium will benefit us a lot. Our young people will be kept busy here by engaging in various sports activities. Above all, it will be a source of revenue for the council," Katola said.

Built under Local Development Fund (LDF) with support from Kfw, the stadium has cost K446million and when fully completed it will have a capacity of 6,000 people.