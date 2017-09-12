12 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kasungu Stadium Launched, Excites Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Khonje

Hundreds of people on Saturday flocked to the newly built Kasungu Municipal Stadium to witness the official opening of the sports facility by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The stadium is one of the various socio-economic projects government embarked on through Local Development Fund (LDF) with funding from the German Government.

Nankhumwa said the sports structure signifies efficient use of funds by the Kasungu Municipal Council.

Said Nankhumwa: "There have been cases where money for development projects has been misused. However, this stadium is evidence that Kasungu Municipal Council has used money appropriately."

Nankhumwa added that it is government's wish that the money should benefit the people.

Mayor for Kasungu Municipality Ireen Katola said having a stadium has been the wish for people of Kasungu for a long time and now that is has become a reality the council will benefit a lot.

"The stadium will benefit us a lot. Our young people will be kept busy here by engaging in various sports activities. Above all, it will be a source of revenue for the council," Katola said.

Built under Local Development Fund (LDF) with support from Kfw, the stadium has cost K446million and when fully completed it will have a capacity of 6,000 people.

Malawi

Bushiri Donates U.S.$60,000 For Malawians' Business Startups

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) community in South Africa is all smiles, thanks to their leader, Prophet Shepherd… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.