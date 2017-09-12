Namibia: Gladiators Hold First Training Session

Bulawayo — The Brave Gladiators on Tuesday held their first pre-Cosafa Women's Championship training session at the Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The team arrived here on Sunday afternoon for the 2017 Council of Southern African Football Associations 2017 Women's Championship from Wednesday to 24 September.

Assistant coach Brian van Staden and goal keeper coach Heribert Kapeng took charge of the training session.

"The training went well and the girls are in good spirits as they applied themselves well during the session," Van Staden told Nampa on Monday.

He added the players have rested well following their 30-hour bus journey via Botswana.

The assistant coach noted that the players are excited about the tournament, as they are already "dreaming" about playing in the final, which he said was a good thing as they are motivating themselves.

Having trained at Luveve Stadium, which will be used as a match venue for the tournament, Van Staden said he was impressed by the quality of the facilities in Bulawayo.

Speaking to this agency after the training session, vice-captain Stacy Naris said the spirit is high in camp and the girls are looking forward to playing the first match against Botswana on Wednesday at 10h30 (Zimbabwean and Namibian time).

"On our way to the stadium the girls were singing and making jokes and one more training session, and we are good to go," she declared.

The team has no major injuries to report, with only Zenatha Coleman struggling with a throat infection which team medic Donotha Ngunovandu said was nothing "big".

The team will hold another light training session on Monday at their camping base at the Tshulu Tsha Nabe Lodge and two more training sessions on Tuesday at the match venue.

Namibia is in Group C with Botswana, South Africa and Lesotho.

The top teams of all three groups qualify for the semi-finals along with the best placed team after the completion of all group matches.

