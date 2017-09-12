12 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Experience With Peter Obi'll Carry Me Through - - Obaze

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

PDP candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, yesterday, affirmed his readiness to win the election saying his attachment to the grassroots will push his candidacy through.

Speaking with Vanguard in an interview Mr. Obaze said: "I am also connected with the grassroots, and the grassroots politicians, and my ears are on the ground to know when they are doing things and attend like I have always done even when I was not contesting election.

He said there is no local government in Anambra State and part of state, particularly, Anambra North, he has not been to and that was why as the former secretary to the Anambra State Government, SSG under former Governor Peter Obi, they were able to touch lives of the people of the state thereby making him popular among the people of the state.

"I understand the problem of our people, I know their desires and every time they gather, I like to be with them, it is only proper I identify with them. As the standard bearer for the PDP in the forth coming election, my victory is assured because, the state is a PDP state. When I was in government under a different party, we had a very close working relationship with the PDP, that was what made it possible for us to accomplish the victory we had during the delegates election that produced me as the party candidate.

"Of all the people who are running for the governorship seat including the incumbent, I think with all modesty I am the most eminently qualified to run the election, we need to change the leadership narrative in Anambra state, we need to take the state forward," he added.

