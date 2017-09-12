Athletics South Africa has congratulated elite athlete and national 100m record holder, Akani Simbine on his graduation with a Bachelor of Information Science degree from the University of Pretoria last Friday.

"We applaud Akani for his great academic achievement and we take note of the difficult challenge of managing his time as an elite athlete and as a university student," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

"His commitment and achievement is also an important example to others that education is essential as it offers life after athletics as sport has a lifespan.

"We also congratulate his parents and his coaches including the support staff, for making it possible to juggle his sport and books with equal commitment."

The 23-year old Akani was a finalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Jainero, Brazil and 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England where he finished a credible fifth position, respectively.

Sport24