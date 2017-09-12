The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Rita Makarau must relinquish some of the posts she holds and stick to just one job, the MDC-T said Monday.

Makarau is also a judge of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement, MDC-T Spokesperson, Obert Gutu said the three jobs that Makarau was holding on to were very demanding and challenging, adding that this was against the principles of good corporate governance.

"Put bluntly, it isn't a healthy state of affairs to have one individual holding onto these three very important and demanding jobs at the same time. Surely, Zimbabwe doesn't suffer from any chronic shortage of suitably qualified and experienced people to take up some of the jobs that Rita Makarau is holding onto," he said.

He said as the country prepared for elections in 2018, it was important that the ZEC chairperson be full time, noting that all other SADC states had full time chairpersons of electoral management bodies as the job was more demanding and could not be effectively shared by someone with other jobs.

"It is not unreasonable for us to suspect that may be Rita Makarau is overwhelmed by the challenges of the three jobs that she is currently performing. The MDC, therefore, is calling for the immediate assignment of Rita Makarau to only one job at a time. This will bode well for the holding of well-prepared, transparent, free and fair elections next year,"

Gutu said Makarau should choose one job that she wanted to keep and relinquish the rest adding that getting three separate salaries for the three jobs was scandalous.

"We are not even sure whether or not Rita Makarau is actually being separately paid for all the three jobs that she is currently holding onto. Should this be the case, then this would certainly be a scandal of monumental proportions. As it is, ZEC is seriously lagging behind with the process of procuring adequate BVR kits to operationalize the BVR exercise," he said.

Makarau was appointed to the Supreme Court bench in 2010 and was chosen as the ZEC chairperson in 2013 by President Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai, who were then the principals of the Government of National Unity (GNU).