11 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Magufuli Welcomes New Chief Justice Prof Juma

By The Citizen

Prof Ibrahim Hamisi Juma was on Monday sworn-in as the new Chief Justice at a ceremony witnessed by President John Magufuli at State House Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Magufuli said he had taken his time to name the CJ because he wanted to be certain of his ability to stay on.

"All judges in Tanzania are good, but I didn't want to appoint a chief justice who would retire in two years. I am appointing someone who will serve for the next 10 years," the president said.

Justice and Legal Affairs Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, government officials, diplomats and private sector players attended the ceremony.

Prof Juma thanked the president for the appointment.

Prof Kabudi said he trusts the new CJ, whom he has known since their days at the University of Dar es Salaam, where Prof Juma was a dean at the Faculty of Law.

