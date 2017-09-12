Photo: New Zimbabwe

Corruption in Zimbabwe (file photo).

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner Goodson Nguni has claimed the body is satisfied with its efforts in combating graft despite lack of prosecutions or convictions.

Zimbabwe was ranked 154 out of 176 by the Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index report of last year.

Several grand corruption cases involving top government officials have been investigated by ZACC in the past including prominent parastatal bosses and government ministers but none have resulted in trials or prosecutions despite overwhelming evidence and sometimes public admissions by some of the implicated.

Critics have blamed excessive executive interference which has resulted in cases fit for prosecution dying a natural death owing to public utterances challenging ZACC by top government officials.

Apart from interference, ZACC also lacks arresting powers and all these drawbacks have resulted in the anti-graft body being labelled a toothless bulldog.

Nguni said ZACC officers were far from being upset as they have been able to deliver on their constitutional mandate referring all those who expect more to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

"We finalise investigations and we hand over the docket to NPA. So if it doesn't go to court you ask NPA to find out why they are not taking the matters to court. We are not frustrated. We are following the constitution, there is no impediment on what we can do," said Nguni speaking on the side lines of the launch of the watchdog's awareness campaign in Harare recently.

Nguni is the most outspoken at ZACC and recently hogged the media after the body's investigation of Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo over misuse of public funds was reduced into a political issue.

Although the minister publicly admitted to committing the offence, he successfully walked scot-free by playing the factional fights card leading the First Lady Grace Mugabe to order ZACC off his back.