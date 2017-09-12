Tanzania: Bugando Opens Burn Treatment Unit

Mwanza — Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) has opened a surgery unit for burn wounds. Before the service has been available in Dar es Salaam and Arusha only.

The unit, which is capable of hospitalising 30 patients, has also capacity of admitting seven people in theatre. This was revealed by the doctor in-charge of the burn and reconstructive unit, Dr Philip Makoye, in an interview with reporters at the weekend.

He said after the launch of the unit, they had been admitting at least seven patients per week. "We attend to whoever comes, depending on the kind of injury one has" said Dr Makoye. One of the fire victims, Ms Gloria Joseph, told The Citizen that the unit had reduced cost of seeking treatment in Dar es Salaam and Arusha.

"My daughter sustained hot water burns last year. Initially we were admitted to Bugando, but unfortunately there was no burn unit. So, we had to be referred to Arusha. But now the service is available at MBC," she said. Statistics from the Ministry of Health show 50-60 percent of fire victims in the country come from the Lake Zone.