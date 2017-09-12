The Harare City Council has budgeted $150 000 to roll out a vetting process on the authenticity of the qualifications held by its 7 500 employees, recent minutes by the city's audit committee show.

According to the minutes, the council wants to validate the authenticity of the qualifications of its workforce from grades 1 to 10.

"Attached to the audit manager's report was an annexure showing a budget estimated at $149 700 required to roll out the exercise. As there was no provision in the 2016 budget to carry on the exercise, the acting town clerk (Josephine Ncube) had written to the various institutions with a view to request a waiver or discount to this regard," the minutes read.

However, the minutes do not show whether the waiver or discount by the academic institutions was granted.

According to the minutes, to verify the qualifications with nurses' associations, the council would be required to fork out $150 per certificate, $50 per certificate at colleges and universities and $7 for each "O" and "A" Levels certificate.

The committee recommended that due to the high costs required it would split the vetting process into three phases.

Phase one will see workers in Grade 1 to 8 being vetted, phase two part, of Grade nine and phase three, the remainder of grade nine to 10.

The move by the Harare City Council comes when Zimbabwe is facing a scourge of people acquiring fake degrees including doctorates.

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (Zimche), recently raised alarm over Zimbabweans who were receiving fake degrees from a college in the Philippines.

"It has come to the attention of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education that there are some Zimbabweans who have been issued with certificates purported to have been awarded by Aldersgate College, in the Philippines that are not genuine. Qualifications purported to have been obtained from Aldersgate College must be authenticated, verified and assessed," Zimche said early this.

Zimche also called on Zimbabweans who had already obtained their qualifications to visit their offices for the evaluation of the institution and the programme studied.