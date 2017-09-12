Rwanda: Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi Will Make Communities Safer, Says Nyirasafari

The ideal of Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi (parents forums) should be given value and strengthened to drive the agenda of togetherness in ensuring community safety and development, the Minister for Gender and Family Promotion, Esperance Nyirasafari, has said.

The Minister made the remarks on Sunday in Nyamagabe District, where she attended and addressed Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi in Bwama Cell in Kamegeri.

The community gathering was also attended by the Minister of Health, Dr Diana Gashumba, the Governor of Southern Province, Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, the Mayor of Nyamagabe Philbert Mugisha, and the District Police Commander, Supt. François Segakwaya.

Similar forums organised by the district authorities and security organs were held concurrently in all the other cells of Nyamagabe.

Minister Nyirasafari urged the residents to desist from family conflict and fight anything that can fuel domestic violence.

She challenged parents to act responsibly and give parental care to their children.

"You should all own efforts to ensure conflict-free households and crime-free communities; families and communities that strive for the rights of everyone including children and women; this is what Umugoroba w'Ababyeyi is about," Nyirasafari said.

She advised the youth to desist from malpractices such as sexual acts which results into unwanted pregnancies and early parenthood, HIV infections, and school dropouts.

The Minister also warned parents and guardians who get their children out of school to engage them in commercial activities or domestic chores, which amounts to "child labour."