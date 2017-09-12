Zimbabwe: Judo Tourney Hailed

Judo Association of Zimbabwe president Smart Deke has said the national championships staged in Epworth on Sunday presented them with a platform to begin identifying potential representatives for next year's international competitions. The tournament attracted 23 athletes, both seniors and juniors.

In the men's open category, Sydney Mutero, claimed the top spot when he defeated six other participants in a line up event based on the winners stays on.

Mutero also took the Under-74kg after defeating Ben Mashayi.

Brian Chiminya also had a good day when he beat Nigel Mazani in the Under-66kg's final while Moses Mutende overpowered Blessing Muparo in the Under-73kg weight division.

The Under-60kg saw Majaji Musariri defeating Washington Chiyambo to become the champion.

The girls section had three participants only and Leanne Max was the best of the three taking gold while Jenna Van Der Ruit settled for second place.

Deke said the tournament was mainly for talent identification in light of next year's African Youth Games in Algeria and Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina "Actually we are trying to do a talent scout for the youth athletes that we are looking for next year's Youth Olympic Games. The entry we had, actually had a lot of juniors who took part.

"I have seen a lot of talent and from now we will try to help them. We are planning to send them for a training camp in South Africa that will help them prepare for major events we have.

"After this we have the All Zimbabwe national championships on the 1st of October at Hellenics School," Deke said. The tournament also attracted a number of seniors including Chiminya, who was at the World Championships in Hungary.

"We had senior guys as well. There were quite a number of them including those that were at the World Championships. Brian Chiminya won, so we are actually seeing the development side of it.

"It was a very good turnout in terms of the audience. This is the second time we are holding judo in the ghetto. The first one was in Mabvuku," said Deke.

The national association is expected to embark on a development programme next week that will see them spreading the sport to other provinces with their first port of call being Mashonaland Central.

"We have already sent equipment to Bindura. I think next week we will start in Bindura. Then after Bindura its Norton. But Norton we have already started, it's only that they are still beginners. And from there it will be Gweru, we already have our equipment in Gweru," added Deke.

The tournament was graced by veteran sports administrator Tommy Sithole and Musekiwa Kumbula, who sponsored the event.