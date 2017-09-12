12 September 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DSE Market Turnover Weakens

DAR ES SALAAM Stock Exchange (DSE) equity market weakened by 21 per cent last week closing at turnover of 8.52bn/- compared to 10.75bn/- posted on the preceding period.

According to Zan Securities Limited weekly wrap-ups, top trading equities that dominated during the week were Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) at 92 per cent and self-listed Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) at 6 per cent of the market share.

Top gainers for the week was the self-listed Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) appreciating in value by 2.74 per cent to close the week at 1,500/- per share.

Total market capitalisation decreased by 0.36 per cent to close the week at 20.67tri/-, while domestic market capitalisation increased by 0.01 per cent to 10tri/-.

Comparatively, the key benchmark indices were in the green territory with the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) capping at 3,842.20 points, the same as the preceding week. The All Share Index (DSEI) closed at 2,149.19 points, 0.36 per cent lower than last week.

Similarly, the three sector indices were in the green territory with the Industrial and Allied Index closed at 5,052.35 points, the same as last week.

Banks, finance and investment index closed at 2,608.29 points up by 0.04 per cent while commercial services sector index remained constant this week, closing at 5,329.38 points.

Looking forwards, Zan Securities analysts said this is time to begin staging in purchasing the best-quality stocks that have been beaten down.

