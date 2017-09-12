Tanzania: Juma Confirmed Eighth CJ

Photo: Mohamed Mambo/Daily News

President John Magufuli swears-in Professor Ibrahim Hamisi Juma as the country's eighth Chief Justice of post-independence Tanzania at a ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

It's confirmed. Professor Ibrahim Hamis Juma is the country's eighth Chief Justice (CJ) since independence. President John Magufuli yesterday appointed Professor Juma to the post, succeeding Mohamed Chande Othman who retired in January this year.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete appointed Justice Othman to head the judiciary, the post he served between 2010 and 2017.

Upon his retirement, Prof Juma acted in the position until yesterday when he was confirmed. A statement issued in Dar es Salaam by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said that Prof Juma had assumed the office effectively, yesterday.

Signed by the Director of the Presidential Communications Unit, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the statement said President Magufuli would swear in the new CJ today at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

Prior to his appointment as Acting CJ, he served as a justice in the Court of Appeal. He was appointed a High Court judge by President Jakaya Kikwete in 2008 before being promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2012. He also served as the chairman of Law Review Commission of Tanzania (LRCT).

Proceeding CJs are Augustino Ramadhani (2007-2010), Chande, Barnabas Samatta (2000-2007) and Francis Nyalali (1977-2000). Others were Augustine Saidi (1971-1977), Philip Georges (1965-1971) and a Briton, Raph Windham (1960 and 1965).