Cameroon: Barrister Marcelle Denise Ambomo - Trading in Known Millieu

The new school year in on and has gone for five days. The roads leading to many schools are increasingly becoming busy… Read more »

Her name is not well known in football but in the background she has been working for a long time in football especially in matters concerning the Cameroon Football Federation FECAFOOT. Barrister Denise Ambomo has defended the FECAFOOT in cases in the 2000s. The attorney who has been in active service for roughly two decade has also worked in several football commissions for FECAFOOTwhich comforts one that she is not in a strange land but rather she is almost "home". Discreet, disciplined and professional, the woman who is in her 50s would be impact decision making with regards to the amelioration of laws in the federation in charge of Cameroon's number one sport. The seasoned Yaounde based lawyer is the first woman to be appointed in the FECAFOOT as Normalisation Committee member. Barrister Denise Ambomo is however going to be the most experienced person to master the woes of FECAFOOT. Jonathan MBIAOH

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.