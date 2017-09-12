President Mugabe is set to open the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament in a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate at Parliament Building today. The Fifth Session will be the last before the country goes for harmonised elections next year on a date yet to be set. President Mugabe is expected to set out the legislative agenda for the session, which is expected to mainly anchor on improving the business conditions in the country and re-aligning laws with the new constitution.

As per tradition during the official opening ceremony, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will inspect a guard of honour mounted by members of the Zimbabwe National Army before he delivers his address to outline the legislative agenda.

A fly past by the Air Force of Zimbabwe is also expected to coincide with the playing of the National Anthem.

A number of access roads leading to Parliament Building would also be closed today from 6am to 3pm and these include,Nelson Mandela at Sam Nujoma Street to Simon Muzenda Street, Third Street at Jason Moyo Avenue, George Silundika at Third Street, St Mary's Lane at Nelson Mandela Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah from Sam Nujoma to Simon Muzenda Street.

Judges, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, service chiefs and captains of industry are also expected to attend the event.

During the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, a number of laws were passed and these include the Constitution Amendment Act (Number One), Special Economic Zones Act, the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and the Movable Property Security Interests Act. Several other pieces of legislation are at various stages of debate.

These include the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill, Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, Land Commission Bill, Estate Administrators Bill, Shop Licences Amendment Bill, Insolvency Bill, Civil Aviation Bill and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill.