12 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President to Open Parly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Farirai Machivenyika

President Mugabe is set to open the Fifth Session of the Eighth Parliament in a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate at Parliament Building today. The Fifth Session will be the last before the country goes for harmonised elections next year on a date yet to be set. President Mugabe is expected to set out the legislative agenda for the session, which is expected to mainly anchor on improving the business conditions in the country and re-aligning laws with the new constitution.

As per tradition during the official opening ceremony, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will inspect a guard of honour mounted by members of the Zimbabwe National Army before he delivers his address to outline the legislative agenda.

A fly past by the Air Force of Zimbabwe is also expected to coincide with the playing of the National Anthem.

A number of access roads leading to Parliament Building would also be closed today from 6am to 3pm and these include,Nelson Mandela at Sam Nujoma Street to Simon Muzenda Street, Third Street at Jason Moyo Avenue, George Silundika at Third Street, St Mary's Lane at Nelson Mandela Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah from Sam Nujoma to Simon Muzenda Street.

Judges, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, service chiefs and captains of industry are also expected to attend the event.

During the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, a number of laws were passed and these include the Constitution Amendment Act (Number One), Special Economic Zones Act, the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and the Movable Property Security Interests Act. Several other pieces of legislation are at various stages of debate.

These include the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill, Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, Land Commission Bill, Estate Administrators Bill, Shop Licences Amendment Bill, Insolvency Bill, Civil Aviation Bill and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill.

Zimbabwe

UN Pledges to Support Mugabe Govt Programmes

The United Nations has said it will continue to work with the Government to spearhead several development programmes in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.