Nigeria: My Presidency Will Fight Corruption Better, Says Atiku

Abuja — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vowed to fight corruption like never before if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of the country.

In a statement by his media office, Atiku advised those he termed "his self-righteous political enemies" to either prove his alleged corrupt activities, or mind the skeletons in their own closets and keep quiet.

Atiku who spoke during a facility tour of Yaliam Press Limited in Jabi area of Abuja remarked that he is well equipped to fight corruption because of his vast experiences both in the public and private sectors to build a team capable of accomplishing the task."I will shock everyone because I believe that I will fight corruption like never before," he said.

Atiku added that people, who have no initiative, personal resourcefulness and ideas about wealth creation, always assume that a man cannot build himself without stealing.

Stating that it is morally offensive for people who despise honest labour to become judges in the courts of public opinion, he explained that though he has not been convicted of corruption by any court in the land or elsewhere, his political enemies have been parading a fake morality to fool gullible Nigerians.

Atiku said he didn't become a Vice President in 1999 as a pauper because he has been a successful investor throughout his retirement life.According to him: "It is sickening to continue to regurgitate allegations of corruption against me by people who have failed to come forward with a single shred of evidence of my misconduct while in office. People who are bereft of ideas about entrepreneurial spirit always think that everyone else is a thief just like them.

"Despite previous desperate efforts to link me with corruption, the William Jefferson trial in the United States ended in 2009 without indicting me or linking me to corrupt activities.

"If Atiku is a thief merely because of his resourcefulness and successful investments, my political enemies should tell Nigerians the sources of their own stupendous wealth."

Atiku, who was responding to the welcome address by the Chairman/CEO of Yaliam Press Limited, Yahaya Ali Amfani,

said he retired from the Customs Service with untainted record, and that if anybody has evidence that he stole a kobo at the Customs or during his tenure as vice president, such accusers should come forward or file a petition against him.