Sudan: President, PCP SG Discuss Ways of Implementing National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir discussed in the Republican Palace Monday withy Secretary-General of the People's Congress Party(PCP), Dr Ali Al-Haj Mohamed ways of implementing the National Dialogue outcome and achievement of peace and development in the country.

Dr Al-Haj said in press statements after the meeting that PCP initiative on peace and halting war comes as part of exerting efforts to achieve peace in the Country and support National Dialogue outcome.

He added that the meeting tackled a number of issues the political scene si witnessing , announcing that endeavors would continue to contact with opponents, movements and political forces inside and outside Sudan to convince them to join the National Dialogue process.