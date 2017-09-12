Libya: Hassabo Back Home After Participation in AU Meeting On Libya

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman returned home Sunday evening after taking part in meeting of the African Union High Level Committee on Libya in Congo Brazzaville.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakheet said in a statement to SUNA, that Sudan affirmed its unchanged stance towards the Libyan issue and that the settlement should be all-Libyan solution a way from whatever foreign interventions.

He stated that Sudan remained playing pivotal role in achievement of security and stability in Libya , especially after visit of Chairman of the Libya Presidency Council , Fayez Al-Sarraj and consultations he made in Sudan, referring to contacts and coordination between Sudan , Libya neighboring countries and countries concern with African affair.

The Minister of State pointed out that the Libyan issues has connected with other issues such as human trafficking, transnational crimes and terrorism, indicating to importance of such meetings which bring together parties to Libyan crisis and the African Union.

He said all member states of the AU High Level Committee on Libya and parties to Libyan conflict took part in Brazzaville meeting.