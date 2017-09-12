11 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Presidency - State Is Keen to Implement National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The Minister of State at Presidency of the Republic, Al-Rasheed Haroun has underscored the State resolve to implement all outcome of the national dialogue, political and societal.

Addressing opening session of the Societal Dialogue Committee-Sudanese Expatriates Sector- in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Monday, the Minister of State said the role of Sudanese working abroad would be crucial in coming stage , commending their cohesion and rush towards experiment of national dialogue that yielded stability the Country now enjoys.

Chairman of the Societal Dialogue Committee-Sudanese Expatriates Sector-Professor Izza-Eddin Omer Musa affirmed that the Committee is open for all without discrimination and called Committee members x to invest their experiences and relations in serving the Sudan's political and economic interests.

It is noteworthy that the President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir issued in February, 2017 a republican decree(126) forming a Societal Dialogue Committee for Sudanese Expatriates Sector under chairmanship of Professor Izza-Eddin Omer , Dr Hussein Hamdi as alternate Chairman and 23 others as members.

