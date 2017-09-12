Egypt: Meetings of Sudanese-Egyptian Committee On Land Crossings to Kick Off in Cairo Tuesday

Khartoum — The meetings of the 9th session of the Joint Sudanese-Egyptian Committee on Land Crossings is due to commence in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday and will last for two days where Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem will lead Sudan delegation to the meetings.

Ambassador Al-Naeem told SUNA that the purpose of the meetings is to stand on progress of work at Ashkait, Gustul and Argeen crossings , obstacles hindering the work and how to remove them as well as review of commitments of the two parties.

He added the meeting will listened to reports to be presented by subcommittees charged to solve issues of transport, and facilitation of movement passengers , trucks and commodities as well as services provided to them.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary pointed out that the two crossings would serve the strategic partnership announced by leaderships of the two countries during meeting of the Joint Presidential High Committee.

He said that the strategic goal of the two crossings is to facilitate contact between the two people, and increase volume of exchange of trade and openness towards Africa and Europe.