11 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Appreciates General Performance of Zakat Chamber

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has appreciated performance of the Zakat Chamber, describing the Zakat experiment in Sudan as a unique one at the level of the Islamic World.

This came when he received in his office at the Council of Ministers the State Minister at the Social Security and Development, Dr. Ibrahim Adam, in presence of the Secretary General of the Zakat Chamber, Mohamed Abdul-Raziq.

In a press statement, the minister said that the First Vice - President has stressed the importance of the popular monitoring over the projects being carried out by the Zakat Chamber, indicating that he has informed the First Vice - President on the projects being implemented by the Zakat Chamber in supporting the handicapped people.

Sudan

Sudan, Egypt Sign MOU On Earthquake Monitoring, Mineral Exploration

Sudan's Minerals Ministry and Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) on Sunday signed a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.