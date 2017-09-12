Sudan: FVP Commends Zakat Chamber General Performance

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has lauded the general performance of the Zakat Chamber , saying zakat experiment in Sudan is a unique at level of Muslim world.

This came when the First Vice-President received atv the Council of Ministers , Monday the Minister of State for Welfare and Social Securty, Dr Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim in the presence of the Zakat Chamber Secretary-General , Mohamed Abdul-Raziq.

" The First Vice-President recommended of imposing popular overseeing over projects implemented by the Chamber so that the projects could serve their set purposes, Dr Ibrahim said in press statements following the meeting.

He added that he briefed the First Vice-President on projects carried out by the Chamber to support the segment of people with disabilities.

The Minister of State said the Chamber has set up a special section for needs of people with disabilities and that the Chamber is about to launch the second mobilization within coming days to support such category by giving them equipment and means of production that help them integrate into the community.

He further added that the First Vice-President has given directive for giving such projects after conducting a thoroughly statistics for realizing social justice among people with disabilities.