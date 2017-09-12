Cameroon: Actions to Cover Academic Work

Practically all schools and colleges whose pupils and students are thirsty for education feature catch up classes at the beginning of the 2017/2018 academic year.

Catch up classes are in vogue in virtually all colleges that have resumed for the 2017/2018 academic year in the North West region. The raison d' etre is to bring pupils and students to an acceptable level to proceed with the learning and teaching process. The initiative comes in the back drop of the setback suffered by the English sub system of education in the 2016/2017 academic year, rocked by the Anglophone Crisis. It is on record that very little learning and teaching took place and catch up classes are incumbent to enhance quality education. The initiative is most common in confessional colleges that promoted virtually all students to the next class. On-the-spot in one of the legendary colleges in the neighbourhood of Bamenda, teachers have up to December 2017 to teach primary six works to newly recruited form one students. The idea is to give the children a solid foundation for secondary school studies. The same goes for students in the Upper Sixth class with Lower Sixth courses handled before effective Upper sixth courses. Elsewhere, in some denominational colleges that stress values, recruited in holistic education, catch up classes were on course two weeks before the official resumption of schools on September 4, 2017. Coming in the backdrop of special circumstances, all schools and colleges undertaking catch up classes sacrifice some disciplines on the official school timetable. Others have dropped hours for manual labour while most others stretch classes to involve Saturdays. The contingency program by the government also stretches hours of study to run up to 3:30 p.m. unlike before when daily teaching and learning ended at 2:30 pm daily. The initiative in some denominational schools with boarding facilities have been intensified with teaching and learning starting as early as 5:30 am. It is all about the commitment to cover lost lessons and progress in education.