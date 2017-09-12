11 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Shopping for Books - Exchange of Textbook Gains Grounds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christopher Jator

To many a parent it helps defray cost incurred on didactic materials.

With the high cost of didactic and other school material steadily rising on the local market, most parents and students are gunning for the exchange of old books for new ones, especially for pupils and students in new classes. Across most bookshops in the economic capital, women and men queue up in bookshops with a pack of used textbooks waiting to exchange them at a minimal cost. Some bookshops in a neighbourhood like Bonaberi not only sell new textbooks, but also sell and buy second-hand ones and as well carry out exchange services. Most of the textbook parents sought after in the primary school section are English, French and Mathematics while students go in for nearly all the subjects including literature, biology, chemistry and physics. There is a respect of homologated prices in the bookshops in Douala. New textbooks observe this order while the prices of second-hand ones depend on the state of the textbook. In Bonaberi, the shops carry out exchange services which are less costly to parents with little means. Since the introduction of exchange services some years back, some parents enforced in their children the culture of being careful and not destroy the textbooks. They gather the books and present to the shopkeepers at schools' reopening. A new textbook like Senior Primary English book four that sells at FCFA 4,000 is sold in second-hand at FCFA 2,000. When it comes to exchange, parents hand in the Senior Primary English book four and collect second-hand book five with FCFA 500 charged for the service rendered. Other parents bring in second-hand books and return with new ones. Such customers add at least FCFA 1,000 depending on the amount the bookshop attendant bought their second-hand books and on the cost of a new one.

Cameroon

The Treasure in Children

The new school year in on and has gone for five days. The roads leading to many schools are increasingly becoming busy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.