11 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Asmara Community College Graduates 333 Students

Asmara — The Asmara Community College has graduated 333 students including 108 female students on 9 September.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Alem Gebrekal, Director of the College, pointed out that education is the foundation of all developments and teachers are the driving force. He also called on the graduates to translate the skill they have acquired in practice and live up to the nation's expectation.

The representative of the graduates commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to contribute their due in the development of the teaching and learning process.

Mr. Petros Hailemeram, D. G. Research and Human Resources Development, congratulating the graduating students, called on them to contribute their part in the development of education.

Since its upgrading to Asmara Community College, the college has so far graduated more than11 thousand students.

