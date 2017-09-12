Eritrea: General Secretary of Synod Gives Benediction

Asmara — His Holiness Abune Lukas, General Secretary of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, gave benediction in connection with the Geez New Year.

The General Secretary of the Synod wished Eritrean nationals at home and abroad, as well as members of the EDF and the faithful a Happy Geez New Year and a year of peace and tranquility. He also called on the faithful to extend hands to the sick and needy nationals.

Moreover, His Holiness Abune Lukas gave detailed briefings regarding the historical background of the religious event.

Finally, the General Secretary of the Synod wished for bountiful harvest.