Somalia: Car Bomb in Mogadishu Kills One, Injures Nine

A Somali Police officer says at least one person was killed, 9 were wounded in a powerful car bomb explosion in the capital, Mogadishu on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to the reporters, Somali Police spokesman, Qasim Ahmed Rooble said the attack occurred after explosives-laden car went off at a cafe on Makkal Al-Mukarama road.

He said the car was parked along the street, and targeted civilians. Nine people who were wounded in the attack had been rushed to hospitals for treatment.

No group has so far claimed credit for the bombing in Mogadishu, that becomes the latest in series of attacks in the seaside capital, some claimed by Al shabaab.