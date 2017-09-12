Gambia: After Controversial Exit, Gambia Threatening to Quit WAFU If... ... ... ... ..

Gambia may decide against competiting in future WAFU tournaments if certain decision is not taken.

The FA is pondering lodging an appeal to the West Africa Football Union on the back of the Scorpions' contentious exit from the competition.

A spirited Gambia side got blitzed by hosts Ghana after Burkinabe referee Boukari Ouedraogo awarded the Black Stars a penalty just before the game looked headed for penalties.

The decision came in the 77th minute with the referee believing a Gambian defender had handled the ball in the box. The ruling prompted Gambian players rushing to the referee protesting but Ouedraogo stood his ground as Ghana converted the spot-kick.

Black Stars' gaffer Maxwell Konadu avoided talking about the incident in his post-match remarks.

As a result, the football federation in Gambia is planning on challenging the verdict threatening if justice isn't 'seen done', they might just opt out of the Union's future events.

A statement from the GFF, said: 'The Gambia Football Federation wishes to express it's disappointment in the strongest possible terms in the manner in which the Ghana Vs Gambia match was decided. A non-existent penalty robbed Gambia and secured Ghana a place in the group stages of the competition.

In this regard, the GFF wish to condemn the abhorrent officiating by the Burkina referee, Boukari Ouedraogo, who after giving several contentious decisions against our team and with the game heading to the penalty kicks awarded a nonexistent penalty to the home side. This decision by the referee prompted a Ghanaian news site, Joy Online, to write in its post-match match report: "With 5 minutes of time added on and the game heading for the lotteries of penalty, a single kick from the spot was rather used to decide the game. Referee adjudged The Gambia defender to have handled the ball in the box, a decision which is even being disputed by the [Ghanaian] supporters."

Considering the fact that this is the second consecutive time that we were robbed in broad daylight in a WAFU competition, the GFF therefore, shall formerly protest to WAFU and CAF for necessary action. We may also consider our participation in future WAFU competitions unless justice is seen to be done.

In conclusion therefore, the GFF would wish to commend the spirited performance of the Scorpions in keeping the adversary at bay. We also wish to commend the efforts of the Head Coach Omar K. Sise, the Technical Team, the Players and the entire delegation.'