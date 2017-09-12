11 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: New Boss for Banjul Sports Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow and Sheikh Tijan Gaye

Ex-referee Modou Sowe has been replaced as Banjul Sports Committee's boss.

Ousainou Darboe is now the man fronting the committee with Ndongo Camara his vice and Sainabou Cham the second vice president.

Saturday's event, held at the Muslim High School grounds, saw delegates endorsing proposal for a two-term limit on the zone's sports committee's presidency.

The session, which had ten out of the stipulated overall 16 team delegates in attendance, also agreed, in a sweeping amendment to the constitution, for all out-going presidents to be accorded life president status.

The names below completes up the newly elected BSC's set up.

Boubacar Cham Secretary General

Sheikh Tijan Gaye -Assistant SG

Oumie Bittaye - Treasurer

Demba Njie -Assistant Treasurer

Ebrima Suwareh -PRO

Fatou Ceesay and Alice Jeng -female representatives

Special Adviser -Ebou Faye

Kebba Njie -Technical Adviser

Modou Sow -Honorary president.

In a separate but related development, Revelation has breezed into the finals of the Banjul nawettan knockout Cup after sashaying over Plumbi FC on 3-2 post-match penalties.

Gambia

Former PIU Officer Still in Detention Family Member Calls for His Release

A former Police Intervention unit (PIU) officer who has been recruited discreetly into the army and was attached to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.