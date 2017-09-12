Gambia: New Boss for Banjul Sports Committee

Ex-referee Modou Sowe has been replaced as Banjul Sports Committee's boss.

Ousainou Darboe is now the man fronting the committee with Ndongo Camara his vice and Sainabou Cham the second vice president.

Saturday's event, held at the Muslim High School grounds, saw delegates endorsing proposal for a two-term limit on the zone's sports committee's presidency.

The session, which had ten out of the stipulated overall 16 team delegates in attendance, also agreed, in a sweeping amendment to the constitution, for all out-going presidents to be accorded life president status.

The names below completes up the newly elected BSC's set up.

Boubacar Cham Secretary General

Sheikh Tijan Gaye -Assistant SG

Oumie Bittaye - Treasurer

Demba Njie -Assistant Treasurer

Ebrima Suwareh -PRO

Fatou Ceesay and Alice Jeng -female representatives

Special Adviser -Ebou Faye

Kebba Njie -Technical Adviser

Modou Sow -Honorary president.

In a separate but related development, Revelation has breezed into the finals of the Banjul nawettan knockout Cup after sashaying over Plumbi FC on 3-2 post-match penalties.