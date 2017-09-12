Gambia: Referee Attacked in Foni Brefet District Tourney

A referee over the weekend got attacked by angry supporters.

The incident, happened at the ongoing Foni Bereft district tournament in a group game featuring Sutusinjang United and Late Alhagie Omar Barry.

United were trailing a goal down before appearing to have equalised via a free-kick in additional time but the referee disallowed the goal.

United's skipper Mamadi Ceesay then got sent off after he confronted the referee over the ruling. Trouble, however, erupted when Ceesay dismantled the Sports committee's table on his way out of the field, triggering supporters to descend onto the pitch and attacking the referee.

Giving there was no security, tournament organisers rushed to seal the referee to ensure his protection.

The Bullock district committee is yet to pass a judgment on the saga but district Sports chairman Karamo Colley promised to probe the issue.