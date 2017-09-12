Africa: Trawally Is Africa's Leading Goal Poacher in China After Hattrick

Bubacarr Trawally Sunday afternoon became the leading African goal marks man after scoring his second career hat-trick and first in the Chinese Super league.

But his bottom-placed Yanbian Funde club let the advantage slip off slugging out a 4-4- draw with Beijing Guoan.

The 22 year-old Gambian is now on 11 goals in 22 consecutive league starts equal with Nigerian forward Odion Jude Ighalo playing for Chantung Yatai.

Over to Sweden, some strides were registered with Gambian Striker Pa Amat Dibba also the highest scoring African in the Swedish top tier.

The 29-year-old is on the best season of his career with eight goals to his name in 20 games in the league.

Yesterday, the Scorpion made his presence felt, planting in a beauty for the game's opener after just twelve minutes ticked.

AIK Solna will go on to equalise a minute before the break in what was the Scandinavian country's biggest derby game.

Dibba, who wasn't available for selection in Gambia's defeat to Benin, is currently the overall second best leading scorer in the top division just a goal shy of equaling Eriksson of Djurgarden who's on nine.