8 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: French Bank Société Générale Opens Representative Office in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has granted authority to French multinational banking institution Société Générale (SG) to open a representative office in Kenya following the fulfilment of stipulated authorisation requirements.

The move comes as eight other multinational banks eye the Kenyan market.

Headquartered in Paris, Société Générale (SG) is one of the leading financial services group in Europe and focuses on segments that include French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

The bank has a footprint in 66 countries in Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In Africa, it has presence in 18 countries in North, West, Central and South Africa.

"Representative offices of foreign banks serve as marketing and liaison offices for their foreign parent banks and affiliates and are not allowed to conduct banking business," CBK said.

The Representative Office will support the growing trade and investment links between Kenya and France and will also allow deepening of SG's regional footprint with Kenya as its anchor in Eastern Africa.

In June the regulator issued a banking license to Mayfair Limited, paving the way to lifting of a license freeze that had been declared in November 2015.

Kenya

Nurses' Strike Forces Patients to Seek Treatment in Tanzania

People in need of medical services in Taita Taveta and Kwale counties are now trooping to Tanzania seeking for treatment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.