Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives Saudi Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al Naim, on Monday received the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the Sudan, Ali Bin Hassan Bin Jaffar.

The meeting discussed issues related to the development of bilateral brotherly relations between the two countries, expressing their full satisfaction and content with the positive development in the bilateral relations under the able leadership of President of the Republic Omar Bashir and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The meeting underscored the need to boost the existing bilateral mechanisms and to closely follow up implementation of the outcome of the meetings top of which those of the Higher Ministerial Committee which recently met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as well as those of the joint political consultation committee which will be meeting soon.

The ambassador expressed pride and appreciation for the Sudanese expatriates' community working in Saudi Arabia and voiced readiness to consult with the concerned authorities for the welfare of the Sudanese expatriates and for provision of the best possible services for those communities.

The two sides also agreed to continue with exchanging views over the best possible means for the development and cementing of the outstanding relations between eh two brotherly countries.