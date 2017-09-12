11 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al Naim, on Monday received the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sudan, Li ki Sug.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing them further.

The undersecretary commended the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, and appreciated the efforts exerted by the two sides to take these relations to broader horizons, calling on the Korean side to make use of the vast investment opportunities in the Sudan in light of the further improvement of the investment climate in the country.

With regards to the conflict in the Korean Peninsula, the Undersecretary stressed Sudan's position on the issues, saying Sudan is fully committed to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions on the issue which impose preventive measures in dealing with North Korea.

He expressed hope that this would push all parties towards finding peaceful solutions and to a remedy of the root causes of the differences in a way that would preserve international peace and security.

The meeting also discussed issues related to coordination on questions of mutual interests in the regional and international arenas.

