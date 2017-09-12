Sudan: Hilal Meets UN Representative of Human Settlements Program

Khartoum — The minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Hassan Abdul Gadir Hilal, met the United Nations Representative for Human Settlements in Sudan, Wael al-Ashhab, in the presence of the ministry's Dtate Minister, Aboud Jabir, Consultant , Engineer Malik Doungla, the supervisor of the National Council for the Rural Development, Amal Moukhtar, the council's Secretary General in charge, and Mr. Mayasaka Tokota, Deputy Representative of the United Nations Human Settlements Program.

Dr. Hassan Hilal noted that the meeting comes in follow up of projects financed by the UNHSP, on top of which is the setting of the rural policies in the Sudan.

He praised the role being played by the organization in field of voluntary return of the displaced persons, pointing to the establishment of rural center in collaboration with the organization, and other two observatory centers in al Fasher and Nyala with a Qatari funding.

State Minister Aboud Jabir, stressed the need to change the housing style to meet the environmental challenges to the citizens safe housing that guarantees theirs and their property safety, and the access to latest technologies in the field of construction in line with the environment and climate change.

Dr. Wael has asserted the organization's keenness to provide the technical and logistic aid in the field of human settlement, raising capabilities' via training and qualification in all the Sudan's states, and the establishment of rural monitors.

Consultant engineer, Malik Doungla pointed out that the meeting also discussed the funding for the human settlements projects, the joint program of informal housing funded by the United Nations Housing Program, the National Urban Observatory project, the urban observatories in the states and the capacity building project of the National Council for Urban Development, indicating the promise of the representative of the UN Human Settlements Program to provide funds to support the Council's capacity.