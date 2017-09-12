Sudan: President Al-Bashir Informed On Performance of Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received in his office at the Republican Palace Monday the Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad, and discussed the efforts for enhancing the national roads, railways, sea ports and Sudan Airways.

In a press statement, the minister announced completion of arrangements to launch Gezira train in next October.

He referred to the major progress achieved in Sudan at the roads field.

The minister indicated that they have also discussed means of enhancing shipping lines, work in establishing the railways continental highway and transferring Port-Sudan harbor into a regional port that will serve the Chinese Silk Road's initiative.