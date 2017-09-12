Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Briefed On Performance General Board of Grievances

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed, Monday, on the performances of the General Board of Grievances during the past period.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, the Board Chairman, Maulana, Ahmed Abu Zeid who briefed him on the performance of the Board.

Engineer, Hammed, during the meeting, commended the role being played by the Board to revise all ministries and government's institutions, calling on the concerned circles to coordinate with the Board.

Maulana Abu-Zeid said the meeting focused on the performance and jurisdictions of the board, adding that the Assistant of the President gave directives for working out administrative and legal memorandums concerning the performance and the coordination with the authorities concerned to develop the administrative performance in accordance with the State Reform Program.