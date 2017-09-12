11 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir - Government Committed to Collection of Unlicensed Fire Arms

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Monday, stressed the government commitment to go ahead with collecting firearms to achieve stability and security all over the country.

The Chairman of the Justice and Liberation National Party, Dr Tigani Sese, who was received by president at the Republican Palace, said the meeting discussed the finalization of the various commissions of the reginal authority and also the ways to fish the various works attached to them within the Doha document for Peace in Darfur.

He said the president has promised to remedy this situation and to see to it that the work attached to those commissions is finalized.

Sese has referred to the negative impact of the unlicensed fire arms on the national and regional security.

He said he was of the view that the collection of the firearms should be carried out at the same time in each of Darfur ad Kordufan areas and that there should be coordination between eh the Sudan with both Chad and Central African Republic on the matter.

He said they were happy that there is a political commitment to see to the implementation of this decision.

