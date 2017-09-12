11 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Informed On Outcome of Negotiations On Economic Partnership With Turkey

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Monday received in his office at the Council of Ministers the State Minister at the Ministry of Trade, Al-Saddiq Mohamed Ali, and got informed on outcome of the third session of talks on the agreement of economic and trade partnership between Sudan and Turkey, which was held in Ankara, Turkey, during August 8 - 10.

In a press statement, the minister said that the session was assigned to discuss the supplements relating to the partnership on the Rules of origin and preferential treatment between the two countries and the offer of customs.

Ali stated that the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister has given directive for considering the relation with Turkey as a strategic one and to regard this agreement as the basis for enhancing the trade and economic cooperation between Sudan and Turkey.

Sudan

President Bashir - Government Committed to Collection of Unlicensed Fire Arms

The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Monday, stressed the government commitment to go ahead with collecting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.