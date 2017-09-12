Sudan: FVP Informed On Outcome of Negotiations On Economic Partnership With Turkey

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Monday received in his office at the Council of Ministers the State Minister at the Ministry of Trade, Al-Saddiq Mohamed Ali, and got informed on outcome of the third session of talks on the agreement of economic and trade partnership between Sudan and Turkey, which was held in Ankara, Turkey, during August 8 - 10.

In a press statement, the minister said that the session was assigned to discuss the supplements relating to the partnership on the Rules of origin and preferential treatment between the two countries and the offer of customs.

Ali stated that the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister has given directive for considering the relation with Turkey as a strategic one and to regard this agreement as the basis for enhancing the trade and economic cooperation between Sudan and Turkey.