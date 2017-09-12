11 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament - SAA Remains Gigaba's Albatross Amid Political Squawking On Route to Medium-Term Budget Statement

By Mariaane Merten

Amid the political noise of the ANC elective contests towards its December national conference, and the general state of disruption in South Africa's politics, it's difficult to keep eyes on what matters - the national coffers. Regardless of who wins the ANC party presidency that traditionally has led to the Union Buildings, what matters is the state of the national purse. Details will emerge in October's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. But government's wiggle room is constrained not only of a multibillion-rand bailout for SAA and other state-owned entities (SOEs), but potentially also another year of dipping tax revenue.

For SAA and the finance ministry, 2017 is a re-run of 2015. Two years ago the national carrier was unable to submit its annual financial statements to Parliament as required because it could not complete the financials because it could not balance the books. This came despite the bailout of R6.5-billion it had received in January 2015, which had raised the total government guarantees to R14.4-billion.

Two previous finance ministers, Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan, had to ask National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete for several extensions to SAA's submissions of its financials. This only happened after a further R4.7-billion...

