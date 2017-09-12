Gambia: President Finally Appoints Vice President

The Office of the President has announced on Friday 8 September that President Adama Barrow has appointed Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang as the Vice President of the country. "Gambian President Adama Barrow has His Excellency the President of the Republic, of The Gambia Mr. Adama Barrow, acting under the provisions of Sections 70(1) and 70(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has appointed Mrs. Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang as Vice President and Minister for Women's Affairs with effect from 8th September, 2017," the statement from the OP stated.

Mrs Tambajang who is also the Minister of Women Affairs, has been overseeing the post of Vice President since January.