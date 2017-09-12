11 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Former PIU Officer Still in Detention Family Member Calls for His Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

A former Police Intervention unit (PIU) officer who has been recruited discreetly into the army and was attached to state house during the former regime, is said to be still under detention at the Fajara Barracks, since 24thFebruary 2017, around 6pm.

Staff Sergeant Modou Buso's arrest was a shock according to a member of the family because he (Buso) told them that he would be travelling to Darfur but were informed that he was arrested on that very day and has since been detained up to now.

"If he had committed a crime let the authorities take him to court rather than put him in one place because the family cannot bear this anymore. We call for his immediate release," he said.

Sources said that Buso was one time residing in Serekunda but later moved to state house after former president Jammeh promoted him.

Buso was an officer stationed at PIU headquarters in Kanifing but was allegedly implicated after he was lifted up and promoted by former President Jammeh

GAF spokesperson, Major K. Sanyang confirmed the report when he was contacted by this reporter but was quick to plead with the family to bear with them in their investigations that will soon conclude. Access to Buso by family members has since been granted by the authorities.

Gambia

President Finally Appoints Vice President

The Office of the President has announced on Friday 8 September that President Adama Barrow has appointed Fatoumatta… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.