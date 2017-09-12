Gambia: Former PIU Officer Still in Detention Family Member Calls for His Release

A former Police Intervention unit (PIU) officer who has been recruited discreetly into the army and was attached to state house during the former regime, is said to be still under detention at the Fajara Barracks, since 24thFebruary 2017, around 6pm.

Staff Sergeant Modou Buso's arrest was a shock according to a member of the family because he (Buso) told them that he would be travelling to Darfur but were informed that he was arrested on that very day and has since been detained up to now.

"If he had committed a crime let the authorities take him to court rather than put him in one place because the family cannot bear this anymore. We call for his immediate release," he said.

Sources said that Buso was one time residing in Serekunda but later moved to state house after former president Jammeh promoted him.

Buso was an officer stationed at PIU headquarters in Kanifing but was allegedly implicated after he was lifted up and promoted by former President Jammeh

GAF spokesperson, Major K. Sanyang confirmed the report when he was contacted by this reporter but was quick to plead with the family to bear with them in their investigations that will soon conclude. Access to Buso by family members has since been granted by the authorities.