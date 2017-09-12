Angola: Girabola2017 - Sagrada Esperança Draw With Desportivo DA Huila

Luanda — Sagrada Esperança had a 1-1 draw with Desportivo da Huíla in last Sunday?s match, counting for the 24th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

Still on Sunday, also for the 24th round of Girabola2017, 1º de Agosto beat Petro de Luanda by 1-0, Académica do Lobito beat Santa Rita do Uíge 4-0, ASA drew 1-1 with Progresso da Lunda sul, while Progresso do Sambizanga lost 1-0 to Recreativo da Caála 1-0.

Sagrada Esperança occupy the third place with 42 points, while Desportivo da Huila are in the tenth position with 28 points.

1º de Agosto lead the championship with 54 points.