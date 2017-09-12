11 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wetang'ula Says Nasa MPs to Skip Opening of 12th Parliament

By Kennedy Kimanthi

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula has said that Nasa MPs will not attend the opening of the Parliament Tuesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the first session of the 12th Parliament.

Mr Wetang'ula said between the general election and the time when a newly-elected president assumes office, the outgoing president exercises limited powers during incumbency.

"The President does not have power to convene or schedule the opening of the newly-elected parliament.

"That duty awaits the President who will assume office after being sworn in by the Chief Justice upon taking and subscribing to the oath of allegiance and the oath for the execution of the functions of office as provided by the Constitution," Mr Wetang'ula said a press conference at Okoa Kenya offices Monday.

The Nasa co-principal said the decision of the Supreme Court that nullified the re-election of President Kenyatta has undermined any of his legitimacy or authority.

"Nasa members will, therefore, not attend the purported opening of Parliament on Tuesday as directed by the Speakers of both Houses.

"This matter is simple and straight forward and requires no debate," Mr Wetang'ula said.

