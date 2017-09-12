Kenya: Matiang'i Says State to Sue All Hate Mongers Irrespective of Political Affiliation

The government will prosecute hatemongers irrespective of their political affiliation, acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

Dr Matiang'i's message appeared to be directed at Gatundu North MP Moses Kuria, who was arrested Monday on claims of making utterances bordering on hate speech.

The minister said the law will not be applied selectively adding that they are targeting even those aligned to the ruling Jubilee Party.

"Some people think that if they come from the ruling party, the law is not for them. We will be firm," he warned.

Also arrested alongside Mr Kuria on suspicion of hate mongering was former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama.

While saying that the law is not meant for a section of the people, the tough-talking Dr Matiang'i said the government will crack the whip on hatemongers from both Jubilee and the opposition coalition Nasa.

ACTION

"We have stopped talking on what we are going to do, we will do it. We will take action and you will witness," he said.

The minister was speaking Monday at Matotora farm, Borabu Constituency in Nyamira County during the burial of former assistant minister Livingstone Atebe Marita.

Dr Matiang'i, who hails from the constituency, put security agents on notice for failing to cub cattle rustling.

He said the vice is on the rise and in a single month, Borabu Constituency loses an average of 73 cattle.

"It is ironical for me to tame insecurity in other parts of the country when in my own home area, cattle rustling is rampant," he said.

CATTLE THIEVES

He revealed that a silent operation to capture cattle thieves in the region has started

"We have authorised a security operation against cattle rustlers between Borabu and its neighbours and a special unit has been formed to deal with the same," he said.

On national examinations, Dr Matiang'i who is also the Education Cabinet Secretary, said the Ministry of Education will not change exam dates to pave way for repeat presidential election.

"We will follow with strictness the exam timetable as released earlier," he said.

He delivered President Uhuru Kenyatta's condolences to the family of the late Atebe.

The President described the late assistant minister as a peaceful leader worth emulating.

Dr Matiang'i said a secondary school will be built and named after the late Atebe.