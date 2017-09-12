Kenya: Over 1,900 Die in Road Accidents Since January

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Agency (NTSA) says 1,919 people have died in road accidents since January this year.

According to the agency statistics released indicates a reduction in the number of road users who lost their lives as compared to a similar period last year where a total of 2,078 road users lost their lives.

NTSA says pedestrians' deaths registered a slight decline with 714 people losing their lives from 766 in 2016 while 647 pedestrians were reported to have suffered slight injuries down from 1,015 last year.

483 passengers have so far lost their lives in road accidents this year while 1,236 passengers sustained serious injuries as 2,587 passengers were reported to have suffered slight injuries.

320 boda-boda riders have lost their lives in the last nine months while 376 were reported as having sustained serious injuries.

In the same period, 154 boda-boda passengers perished on the roads as compared to 149 recorded during the same period in 2016.

A total of 212 drivers have lost their lives on the roads according to cases collated by the NTSA last Monday which is a marks a decline from the 242 reported last year.

Pedal cyclists have also not been left out on the roads, with 36 losing their lives, down from 50 during the same period in the previous year.

A further 36 sustained injuries this year as compared to 50 reported cases last year.