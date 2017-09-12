Kenya: Chebukati Asks Treasury to Allocate Funds for Fresh Poll

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has prepared a budget for the October 17 repeat presidential poll which they have asked the Treasury to expeditiously consider.

In a press statement, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Friday said it was imperative for the Treasury to allocate the funds with great haste to enable the Commission carry out key tasks in preparation for the poll.

He singled out the training of officers and the tasks that relate to the electronic aspects of the poll.

"The Commission has prepared timelines with key milestones leading to the election. The milestones include a revised election results framework, certification of the register of voters, upgraded technology for election, recruitment, training and deployment, voter education and Election Day operations, among others."

IEBC's appeal to Treasury came as President Uhuru Kenyatta demanded of them an election on October 17 as gazetted and no later, on account of their internal wrangles.

"This business of passing the buck we don't want it. Do your job! We cannot stand by and watch you dilly-dally and continue to destroy our economy and job opportunities for our young people. We want elections."

Campaigning in Kapkatet on Friday, Deputy President William Ruto also warned that the ruling Jubilee Party would not stand for the nullification of another election on account of electronic system failures.

"Chebukati must understand that the buck stops with him. He should stop writing letters left, right and centre. And if securing his password the IEBC servers or transmission of results poses a problem, the results might as well be ferried by car, handcart, taxi or by lorry. We've even got the Standard Gauge Railway now," Ruto said.