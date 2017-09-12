Kenya: Raila Says He Will Boycott Poll If IEBC is Not Overhauled

Machakos — The Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) On Friday reaffirmed that it will boycott next month's repeat presidential poll unless the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC) is overhauled.

The Opposition chiefs led by Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka led a charm offensive in Machakos where they assured their supporters that they will win the repeat poll, but were not comfortable with IEBC as currently constituted.

Odinga maintained that IEBC mismanaged the election and it was for that reason that he opted for the court's redress.

"We are not ready for the election until the Commission's Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba and his accomplices are replaced because he is a thief," said Odinga.

He said that the Jubilee Government has messed the country by rampant corruption and embezzlement of public coffers.

The Opposition chief used the opportunity to revisit his campaign manifesto, saying that he was being delayed to form a government and provide free education for the school going children as well as opening up industries to provide Jobs for thousand of jobless youths.

The NASA presidential candidate pocked holes on some defectors who have sought refuge in Jubilee saying some of them are inconsequential.

"We have seen some of our leaders decamping to Jubilee. I wish to re affirm that NASA is strong than never before even as they have left," Odinga assured.

Similar sentiments were raised by NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, Mutula Kilonzo Jr and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Musyoka hit out at Jubilee saying that they have no votes in Ukambani.

"I want to tell Jubilee that there is no single Jubilee vote in Ukambani. Our people will vote in NASA in big numbers like never before to send you home," said Musyoka.

Earlier in the day, Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko convened a meeting for a section of Jubilee supporters in the region at Maanzoni where he vowed to lead a well oiled campaign for Kenyatta's re-election.

He called on the community to support Jubilee so as to reap development milestones.