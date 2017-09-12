Nigeria/Zambia: Leon Balogun Dismisses Zambia Mind Games

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has urged Nigerians to disregard the mind games of the Chipolopolo of Zambia ahead of next month's decisive World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Leon Balogun, who was arguably one of the Eagles stand-out players in the double header against Cameroon earlier this month, has made eight appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut in 2014. Zambia having beaten Algeria home and away in the last round of qualifiers are now talking tough ahead of their game against the Eagles on October 7 in Uyo.

The Chipolopolo have reportedly concluded plans to train in Ghana for the game with the FAZ president, Andrew Kamanga, revealing that the former African champions would also camp in Spain.

However, the Mainz 05 defender has told scorenigeria.ng that there is no cause for alarm as the Eagles are well aware of the task ahead.

"I am looking forward to us getting the three points in the front of our crowd in Uyo" a very confident Balogun declared.

"We are unbeaten so far in the World Cup qualifiers. The way we presented ourselves as a team so far, I think there is no need for one not to be confident. "I don't say it's not possible that we lose, but I want to win and I think the whole team want to win and everybody wants to go to Russia and what better way to qualify than to do it in front of your fans. So let's all just be confident."