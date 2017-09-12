Nigeria: Anambra North Voters Raise Team to Dialogue With Candidates

Some voters in Anambra North have organised themselves into an advocacy group to dialogue with the various governorship candidates towards projecting the best interests of the area.

Operating under the aegis of Anambra North Grassroots Political Forum, ANGROPF, some voters in the area, weekend, resolved to appoint 14 coordinators with two from each of the seven local government areas that make up Anambra North Senatorial Zone. They also presented Dr. Patrick Sule Ugboma as leader to negotiate with all the governorship candidates who will come to seek for their votes.

Chairman of ANGROPF, Hon. Chinedu Okwuosa, said at the occasion, "we came together irrespective of party affiliation and agreed that it is no more business as usual for politicians who come and use us to ride into power and turn their backs on us.

"We have looked for who will be our leader for many years and have been pleading with our illustrious son and silent philanthropist Dr. Pat Sule Ugboma who is not a politician, and will not betray us like other politicians to lead us and he has finally agreed."

Taking up the gauntlet, Ugboma said: "I have seen governorship in this state, it has been winner takes it all.

"Anambra North is one of the most backward senatorial zones in the state, the time is here again, you said you will negotiate with whom you will vote, I cannot do it alone we will do it together."